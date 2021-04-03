PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.44 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $464,061.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,574,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,285,082 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

