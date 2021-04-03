Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $34.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

