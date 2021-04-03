Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $66.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 3531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

