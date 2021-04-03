Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Up 8.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 3,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho.

