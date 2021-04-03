Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 99,234 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $20,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 365.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

