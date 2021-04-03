Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $4.89 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 1,098,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

