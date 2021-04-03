Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000. Anthem makes up 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

