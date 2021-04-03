Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $5.65 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,779,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 450,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,851,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.54. 281,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

