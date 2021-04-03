Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes $7.59 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000. Equinix comprises about 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

EQIX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $678.00. 735,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $662.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

