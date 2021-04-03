Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.17. 326,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

