Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. 812,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.