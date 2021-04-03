Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.89, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

