Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $205,351. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Personalis by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Personalis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 1,870.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

