Pete O’heeron Acquires 14,726 Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Stock

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) major shareholder Pete O’heeron acquired 14,726 shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $15,020.52. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LBSR stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 28 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 12,557.77 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

