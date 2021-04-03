PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

