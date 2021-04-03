Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Phoenix Footwear Group stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

