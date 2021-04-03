Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

PNFP opened at $90.37 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

