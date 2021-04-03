Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 188,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,095,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

