Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 650,354 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,667 shares of company stock worth $90,409,906 in the last three months.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

