Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

