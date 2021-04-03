Piper Sandler Boosts Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target to $60.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1,150.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Total by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.