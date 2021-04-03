Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

FCBC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

