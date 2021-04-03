Piper Sandler Increases BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $32.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

