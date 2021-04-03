Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AROW opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

