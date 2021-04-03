Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.