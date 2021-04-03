Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $403.81 or 0.00695924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $8,533.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00077180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00330447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00788958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00091525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,232 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

