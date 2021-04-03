Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

