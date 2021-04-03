Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €128.00 ($150.59) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

PAH3 opened at €93.74 ($110.28) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a 52-week high of €94.86 ($111.60). The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.45.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

