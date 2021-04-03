Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their under review rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the oil producer’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Premier Oil to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

LON PMO opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.30. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

