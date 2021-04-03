Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 381,172 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.41% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $68,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

