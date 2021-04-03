Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $82.59 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607,299 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.33% of First Republic Bank worth $82,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $167.94 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.