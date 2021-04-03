Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $84.57 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,230 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $84,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

