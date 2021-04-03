Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qualys were worth $71,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.34 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

