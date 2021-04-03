Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 213,574 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.23% of NeoGenomics worth $73,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after acquiring an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.13 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.