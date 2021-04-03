Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $79,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.