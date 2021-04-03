Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. Primerica has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

