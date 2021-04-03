Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $181,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

