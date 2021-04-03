Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of American Campus Communities worth $125,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

