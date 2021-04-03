Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $151,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average is $184.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

