Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

