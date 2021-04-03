Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $68,700.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,871,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,297.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

