Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 33.3% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $52.95 million and $1.79 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,532,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,441,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.