ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 618.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.

