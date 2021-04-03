Provoco Token (VOCO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,911.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 188.2% against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $259,650.90 and $2,911.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00054488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00682258 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028177 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

