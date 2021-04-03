Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

