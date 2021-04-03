Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $64,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

