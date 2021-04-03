Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,342,000 after buying an additional 106,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,799 shares of company stock worth $3,918,522. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.74 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

