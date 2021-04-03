Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TOWN. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.