Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

