Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $872,302.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051212 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 122.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

